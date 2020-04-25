Update: April 25, 1:38 p.m.
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The suspect in a domestic violence incident was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with SWAT officers in Coeur d'Alene.
According to the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, officers responded to the 1200 block of W. Emma Avenue for a reported stabbing related to a domestic incident.
Officers contacted a male victim who'd fled the apartment complex and was waiting in a nearby parking lot. The victim reported being at the apartment with 57-year-old John Ober and Ober's wife.
After an argument with his wife, Ober reportedly began acting irrationally and pulled out a knife. According to police, he charged at his wife and the other victim, swinging the knife and causing minor injuries to both of them. Ober then reportedly followed the man when he ran out of the apartment.
At some point, Ober returned to the apartment and barricaded himself in the attic. Officers got information that he possibly had an automatic rifle and explosives with him.
Officers secured the area and evaluated several nearby apartments. SWAT officers with the Coeur d'Alene Police Department and the Kootenai County Sheriff's Officer were also called to the scene. Due to the possibility of explosives, Spokane County's EOD team was also called.
Ober initially refused to come out of the apartment and SWAT officers had to work for several hours to safely resolve the situation. They eventually deployed tear gas into the attic and Ober surrendered. He was brought outside and taken into custody without further incident.
Ober was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for two counts of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated assault and one count of domestic battery.
Both of the victims had minor injuries from the incident. They were treated by medical personnel on scene and released.
Previous Coverage:
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - People are being asked to avoid the area while a SWAT standoff is underway in Coeur d'Alene.
There's a large police presence near the intersection of Emma Avenue and Northwest Boulevard.
People in the area have reportedly been evacuated.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
