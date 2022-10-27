COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) arrested a man who fled after stabbing a woman on Thursday evening.
According to KCSO, a woman called 9-1-1 around 5 p.m. to report a male acquaintance had stabbed her. Emergency personnel and law enforcement from KCSO and Coeur d'Alene Police Department responded to the 300 block of East Coeur d'Alene Lake Dr. to provide aid, but the suspect had already fled.
Idaho State Police found the man, 40-year-old Brandon White from Coeur d'Alene shortly after. He was found on 15th Street near Harrison Avenue and was taken into custody without incident.
White is currently held at Kootenai County Jail for a felony charge of aggravated battery. KCSO is continuing to investigate the incident and may provide more details at a later date.