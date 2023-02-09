COUER D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene man faces up to life in prison for a series of crimes, including assault and injury to a child, according to the Kootenai County Prosecutor's Office.
Keenon L. Keyes, 36, has two prior felony convictions on his record, meaning he will be sentenced as a "persistent violator." This enhancement allows a court to extend a sentence up to life in prison.
Following an argument with Keyes in August 2022, Keyes' wife left their Coeur d’Alene home. When his wife returned home, Keyes was waiting for her.
According to the prosecutor's office, Keyes armed himself with a firearm despite having previously been convicted of a felony in Michigan. As Keyes' wife attempted to run away with the couple’s 3-year-old child in hand, Keyes fired several shots into the vehicle his wife had just returned in and was still standing near. One of the rounds fired by Keyes went into a neighbor’s house across the street.
Following a three-day jury trial, Keyes was found guilty of aggravated assault and injury to a child.