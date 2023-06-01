COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — On May 26, a man from Coeur d'Alene was charged with four counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16, stemming from charges that occurred between 1990 and 1999.
In November 1999, a police report was filed alleging Loren “Wayne” Johnson, Jr sexually abused his two young children, both under the age of seven. An investigation was done by Coeur d'Alene Police Department and sent to the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office for review in the early 2000s.
The prosecutor's office returned the case to the police department where it sat untouched for years.
The case was reopened when an additional victim came forward in 2019. Even more victims were discovered after a thorough investigation was completed.
The prosecutor’s office presented the case to a Grand Jury in Aug. 2022, alleging seven counts of sexual abuse. The Grand Jury indicted on five of seven charges.
During subsequent hearings, District Judge Barbara Duggan dismissed an additional charge, leaving the prosecutor’s office with the four remaining charges.
Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 29.