KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — A 36-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene has been indicted for a 2011 Alaska murder following being sentenced to prison for shooting at his wife and child in Kootenai County.
On April 11, Kennon Keyes, 36, was sentenced by Kootenai County District Judge Richard Christensen for crimes of aggravated assault, felony injury to a child, unlawful possession of a firearm and violation of a no contact order.
The judge sentenced Keyes to a 15 year prison sentence with parole eligibility after 3 years for aggravated assault, 10 years for injury to a child with parole eligibility after 3 years and five years for unlawful possession of a firearm with parole eligibility after 3 years.
All of these sentences will be running concurrently.
On June 29, Keyes was indicted by a grand jury in Alaska for first and second degree murder charges.
He was charged for the shooting and killing a man back on December 3, 2011.
According to a press release by the Alaska Department of Law, "both Keyes and the victim knew each other and were both at the victim's house in Houston, Alaska when the murder occurred".
The victims vehicle was found burning in Anchorage, but the body of the victim was not found until March 2012 in Eklutna Lake.
The case went cold but was reopened by Alaska Department of Law's Cold Case Unit in September 2022, who have suspected Keyes was involved in the murder.