COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Coeur d'Alene man lost everything on Wednesday night due to a house fire.
"It's been a rough couple years. This is not what I needed," the man who says he lives in the home, Dan Garnett, said.
Around 9:30 p.m., Garnett woke up to an unexpected shock at his home on Young Avenue. The upper level of his house was on fire, and his first reaction was to attempt to contain it himself.
"I tried to just grab anything I could, a tub or whatever I had lying around, to get the water out of the sink," Garnett said. "That wasn't enough, so I just ran downstairs when out and got the hose, drug it up through the house."
Unfortunately, it just became too much. Angie Hanson, Garnett's next-door neighbor says she woke up to what sounded like an explosion.
"Their window blew out, and fire was coming out towards my house. The first thing was that I grabbed my dogs and ran them outside to my truck. My neighbors had come out, and they were trying to help me," Hanson said.
Fortunately, firefighters arrived and were able to put the fire out, but the damage was done. Garnett says he lost everything. A contractor by trade, his tools were lost in the fire, and he says the only things he has left are the clothes on his back.
"The only clothes that I have are from my good friend Angie next door and my friend Brad dropped off some stuff, but that's all I have," Garnett said. "All my clothes are upstairs."
Investigations into the fire are still underway, and no conclusions have been made yet as to what started it.