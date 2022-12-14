Coeur d'Alene man sentenced to 12 years in prison for lewd conduct with a minor

COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. - A Coeur d'Alene man has been sentenced to 12 years of prison for one count of lewd conduct with a minor under 16.
According to a release from the office of Kootenai County Prosecutor Stanly Mortensen, 21-year-old Thomas Warren Allyn engaged in sexual contact with a 14-year-old while Allen was 20. Allyn was sentenced on Dec. 13.
The Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office recommended a 15-year prison sentence with parole eligibility after 5 years. District Judge Lamont Berecz sentenced Allyn to a 12-year prison sentence with parole eligibility after 4 years.
Following the sentencing, Mortensen thanked the victims who came forward and reported the conduct.
"The Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office supports victims of crime, particularly children who have been abused by the hands of a trusted adult," said Mortensen. "This type of conduct is among the worst in society, and we appreciate all who work to protect children."