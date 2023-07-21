COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene man was sentenced after he was convicted for felony injury to a child and disseminating harmful material to a minor.
According to prosecutors, 29-year-old Joshua Ash was staying at his mother's home while on probation when officers carried out a search of the home. In his bedroom, officers found a naked 15-year-old girl in his closet.
Ash told officers they were just friends, evidence in the bedroom suggested they'd been in an intimate relationship. Further investigation indicated Ash engaged in sexual intercourse with the girl at least once, and he'd sent a photo of his genitals to her.
On July 13, Ash was sentenced to 8 years in prison, with eligibility for parole after 2 years.