COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Mayor Steve Widmyer and the Coeur d'Alene City Council have issued a statement after the band Nu Jack City made a last minute cancellation due to concerns about COVID-19 and racism.
On Thursday, July 16, the band announced the cancellation on Facebook, stating, "Due to the current issues with COVID-19 I personally will be making the decision to cancel tonight’s event myself. I do not feel comfortable in putting my family friends or anyone in a bad position where racism and or political views that DIRECTLY affect anyone of my friends or families."
On Friday, the release from city officials expressed sadness that any visitor to Coeur d'Alene would feel less than welcome.
"We are a city with a rich history of standing up for all people to be treated with dignity and respect. We have an unshakable commitment to celebrate and honor diversity and dignity for all," the release said in part.
The release continued to say that Coeur d'Alene leaders do not support activity or statements that are racist or unkind to others. Nor does the city condone hate crimes malicious harassment.
"Our city continually grows, learns and heals from a racist past that we never accepted and fought strongly against," the release said.
