Mikela Hartman Olaitiman

Courtesy of the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing earlier this month. 

Mikela Hartman Olaitiman is 16 years old and described as an Asian girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'4" tall and 120 lbs. She was last seen on June 14 wearing all black Puma clothing. She also wears glasses.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Coeur d'Alene Police Department at (208)769-2320.

Tags