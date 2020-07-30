Coeur d'Alene Police asking for help identifying person of interest in stalking case

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho. - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department is asking for your help identifying a man who's a person of interest in a stalking case.
Police said the man is described as a white male in his 30-40s, five-foot-ten-inches tall and having a "chubby" build.
He was seen wearing black or blue shorts and a rainbow NASCAR hat. He might have been carrying a black shirt around his next and a drawstring backpack (color unknown).
He was in the area of Tubbs Hill and the Cd'A Resort Boardwalk in the beginning of the week.
Contact the Coeur d'Alene Police Department at (208) 769-2320 or at policetips@cdaid.org (case number 20C31446) if you have any information.
