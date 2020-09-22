Coeur d'Alene Police asking for help identifying suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who is believed to be responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries.
Specifically, the crimes were reported late last week and weekend in the Northshire, Indian Meadows and Hawks Nest areas. These neighborhoods are located west of Atlas Road, south of Prairie Avenue and north of Appaloosa Road.
There were approximately a dozen vehicle burglaries reported during the time frame and all vehicles were unlocked.
The suspect, who is wearing a "Johnny Cash" T-shirt, is seen in surveillance footage checking two vehicles and finding them locked. Rather than force entry, the suspect moved on and reportedly burglarized other unlocked vehicles in the area.
"Quite often, property thefts are a crime of opportunity where criminals want to steal something that is easily accessible, as quickly as possible and without alerting anyone to their presence," according to police.
Anyone with information about the identity of the person responsible for the burglaries is asked to contact the Coeur d'Alene Police Department at (208)769-2320 or by submitting a tip via email to policetips@cdaid.org or via voicemail at (208)769-2296.
Police remind members of the public to take a few moments to remove valuables including purses, wallets, cell phones and firearms from vehicles and keep doors locked and windows rolled up.
