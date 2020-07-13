COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing teenager.
Joanne Jackson, 14, was last seen in Coeur d'Alene on Monday, July 6, and is believed to be in the Reardan or Spokane areas.
Jackson is described as a white girl with red hair and hazel eyes. She is 5'05" tall and 125 lbs.
Anyone who has seen or knows Jackson's location is asked to contact the Coeur d'Alene Police Department at (208)769-2320.
