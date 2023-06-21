COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Police Department received and responded to 11 reports of graffiti in the Coeur d'Alene Place neighborhood on June 17 and June 18.
Areas affected were Blue Grass Park, West Kathleen Ave and the Industrial Loop area west of Atlas Road.
More than 20 items were damaged from paint, including street signs, electrical boxes, vehicles, mailboxes, a playground and bathroom structures.
The Coeur d'Alene Police Department asks anyone living in these areas to check their surveillance footage from Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Please contact the police department with any information.