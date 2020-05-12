The Coeur d'Alene Police Department is challenging all elementary-aged children to draw a picture of either K9 Pecco or K9 Halo for a chance to win a prize.
The CDA Police said the best drawings will win a K9 replica stuffed animal that will be delivered by the K9 team.
The CDA Police said entries can be mailed to the police department or dropped off at the front desk at 3818 North Schreiber Way.
Drawings must be submitted by May 31 at 8:00 p.m. with the child's name, grade and address on the back.
