The Coeur d'Alene Police Department is investigating after multiple reports of people hearing gunfire on Thursday night and a man finding a bullet hole in his front door on Friday morning.
CDAPD says that they received reports of gunfire in the general area of Emma Avenue and Davidson Avenue near Lincoln way at approximately 11:40pm on Thursday night, then again about an hour later at approximately 12:40am on Friday morning.
Officers responded to the area but were unable to locate anything related to the call.
Then, at about 9:00am on Friday morning, a resident on the 500 block of Emma Ave called police after he discovered a bullet hole that went through his front door, an interior wall, and a bathroom door. The caller thinks it happened around 12:40am because he and his wife had heard gunshots around that time and possibly heard something strike their house.
Officers contacted neighbors who reported hearing what sounded like gunshots sometime after 12:30am and seeing a white car speeding from the area immediately after.
Police are asking that if you live or work in the general area of Emma Avenue and Davidson Avenue, near the cross street of Lincoln Way, please check your business, residences, and vehicles to see if they have been hit by gunfire. If you find damage, call the Coeur d'Alene Police Department and request an officer to contact you.