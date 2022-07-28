COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department responded earlier this week to third street boat docks for a reported robbery.
According to police, the victim was with a friend and was approached by a group of male minors, who were interested in buying the victim's shoes. However, instead of giving the victim money, police said one of them reportedly pulled out a gun and took the shoes. After, the group of men left the area.
Officers found the suspects and the shoes, but didn't find a gun.
Police said a juvenile petition was submitted to the Kootenai County Juvenile Prosecutor's Office, charging all four of them with crimes related to the incident.