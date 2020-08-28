The Coeur d'Alene Police Department released photos of the man they believe is involved in the arson and burglary of Hudson's Hamburgers earlier this week.
Detectives say after the flames were extinguished Tuesday morning, they found evidence of arson and a burglary and immediately began looking at area surveillance video.
Video shows a man in the area late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
"The suspect is also seen multiple times throughout the night walking between 2nd and 4th Streets and Front Avenue to approximately Indiana Avenue," a press release from Coeur d'Alene Police said Friday. "With the exception of his boots and pants, the suspect alters his appearance three different times throughout the night."
The suspect was also wearing a light-colored mask covering the lower part of his face.
The investigation into the arson and burglary are continuing and Detectives are requesting if anyone remembers seeing this person in the Downtown area, or knows the identity of the suspect, to please call the Coeur d’Alene Police Department at (208) 769-2320 or e-mail a tip to policetips@cdaid.org. The case # is 20C36030.
