COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Last month, the Coeur d'Alene Police Department (CDAPD) was made aware of an inappropriate relationship between a Lake City High School (LCHS) teacher and a former student.
According to police, the relationship started in 2012 and lasted for several years while the student went to LCHS. Police have been investigating since they learned about the relationship.
On Wednesday, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for one count of lewd conduct with a minor under 16 for the teacher, 48-year-old William Joseph Keylon.
According to police, Keylon has been a teacher at LCHS since 2003 and turned himself in Wednesday at the Kootenai County Public Safety Building.
During their investigation, detectives learned several students knew about the relationship, but were hesitant to report it. Police also learned Keylon might have committed additional crimes and are continuing to investigate.