Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s to around 100, with overnight lows in the 60s. * WHERE...Colfax, Chewelah, Cheney, Hayden, Rathdrum, Republic, Moscow, Bonners Ferry, Kettle Falls, Spokane, Sandpoint, Coeur d'Alene, Davenport, Deer Park, Pullman, Colville, and Inchelium. * WHEN...From Noon today to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those sensitive to heat. Residents without air conditioners will experience a buildup of heat within their homes during the afternoon and evening hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of this heatwave. Upper 90s and triple digits will be common as temperatures climb near record highs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&