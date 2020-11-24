The holidays and Black Friday deals are just around the corner. With the pandemic pushing most things online, it is also making more people shop online for their Christmas presents.
The Coeur d'Alene Police Department released a PSA about porch pirates and talked about how you can protect your packages.
"Theft is one of those big things that always hit us this time of the year, it's probably one of our largest caseloads," said Detective Mario Rios with the Coeur d'Alene Police Department.
Detective Rios said this PSA is to bring awareness and teach people how to keep their packages safe.
Such as:
- Being aware of your environment.
- Knowing your neighborhood, such as knowing the cars that come in and out.
- Delivering your packages to an alternate location, like the store itself.
Detective Rios said that they are seeing more and more packages being delivered due to the pandemic and the holiday season.
But, so far they haven't seen an uptick in porch pirates and he's hoping it stays that way.
"More people are shopping online, even ordering groceries, so more packages are being delivered, we haven't seen the uptick yet but we are hoping that this PSA prevents that," said Rios.
Detective Rios said it's important to remember that these packages on someone's door steps could be someone's Christmas presents.
"We want everyone to have a great Christmas and holiday season, and having packages stolen will change that," said Rios.
CDAPD said that if you see something suspicious and think it could be a porch pirate, don't hesitate to call.
And if you can, take down their license plate and vehicle description and they can look into it for you.
The full video of their PSA: WATCH HERE
