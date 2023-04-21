COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho. — On Friday, Coeur d’Alene Public Schools approved a declaration of a financial emergency across District 271, ahead of next month’s levy vote.
The school board held a special meeting Friday afternoon, hearing concerns from Superintendent Shon Hocker and his team over the possibility of the district having to cut 25 percent of its budgets; this amounts to possibly 300 staff positions, two entire elementary schools and all athletic and extracurricular staff being cut from the district.
This all began when the district’s $25,000,000 supplemental levy failed in March. The board voted to put the levy back on the ballot—that vote will take place May 16.
If passed, the emergency financial declaration will be rescinded. If the levy fails, the board will be presented with a reduction enforce list on May 17, which will be approved, allowing for employees across the district to be notified right away.
The reason the emergency declaration is so crucial, according to Dr. Hocker and his team, is because it allows the district and the board to readily prepare for the possibility of the levy failing. If the declaration was not approved, staff could be notified much later than May 17 if they were being laid off.
Nylene Livingston was one of few in the audience Friday during the board’s meeting—she has lived in Coeur d’Alene for 50 years, all six of her kids attended school in District 271.
“We’ve always supported the levy,” Livingston said. “Schooling is a lot more than academics.”
Each of her kids played sports across the district, taking part in extracurricular activities. The thought of these opportunities being reduced or cut for today’s children concerns Livingston.
“That’s part of a well-balanced life. It gives the kids a way to be successful and keep trying hard, and that’s what we’re going to do in life,” she said.
Livingston plans to vote yes for the second time May 16 – she says she supports the levy and the emergency financial declaration.
“If they say that’s what they need then I would be supportive of that,” Livingston said.