BOISE, Idaho - A pair of Idaho Republicans have introduced a bill that would restrict absentee voting in the state.
House Bill 75, introduced by Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Couer d'Alene, on Thursday, would establish requirements for the use of absentee ballots.
Rep. Alfieri argued the bill is necessary because absentee ballot use has increased in recent years. In a statement, he said this "opens Idaho up to potential voter fraud."
"[Absentee ballot] use was never intended as a convenience, which is what it has most recently become," Alfieri wrote.
The bill limits absentee ballot use to anyone who is actively serving in the military, sick or disabled, unable to appear at the polls due to work or school, or out of the country on the day of the election for a religious mission.
HB 75 would also prevent any government official to send an absentee ballot application to a voter unless the voter applies for it.
According to reporting in the Idaho Capital Sun, Democrats expressed concerns the bill might limit voter turnout.
"This does seem like if enacted, it would deter voting and result in voting suppression," said Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise.
The bill was referred to the State Affairs Committee, where it will be scheduled for a public hearing.