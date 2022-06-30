COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - A newborn baby was found abandoned Thursday morning around 6 a.m. at the Rockwood Lodge Apartments in Coeur d’Alene.
A man, who KHQ spoke to, says he was walking out the door to work when he noticed something move to the left of his doorway. He immediately called police and the baby was transported to Kootenai Health for a full evaluation.
“It took me a minute. I was shocked because you just don’t think that would happen in that area," nearby neighbor, Leslie Webster said.
The baby is doing good, according to the Coeur d’Alene Police Department. They in a press release that the baby was born just a few hours before they were found.
Authorities are are asking for the public’s help in identifying who the mother of the baby is.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.
Webster just hopes that the mother is doing okay.
“You can’t judge a book by its cover. She could have done a lot of other things that would have endangered that baby even worse. We live in a time and a world where people are feeling like they’re alone and don’t have any type of support system or a net underneath them and this is what happens," Webster said.