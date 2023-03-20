COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho. - Last week, two Coeur d’Alene School District levies failed, one of them for the first time in 80 years. Monday night, the school board held a meeting to weigh the options of the district’s future.
The $25,000,000 Supplemental Levy is crucial for the district, making up 25% of the overall budget; it pays for things like school resource officers, the arts, sports programs and more. The $5,000,000 School Plant Facility Levy did not make the cut would give one million for five years, going toward safety and maintenance projects.
Students, families and teachers gathered outside the school board meeting Monday night – loud and proud. The band, playing their music, signs held high in the air; they were split, between vote YES and vote NO.
“Both of my boys have taken advanced placement classes. They love art, and they love to play sports, and not having those things would be critical to our district,” Sara Meyer, a Coeur d’Alene parent said.
Coeur d’Alene Schools Superintendent Shon Hocker stood in front of the board Monday presenting an estimated budget cut list. Here is a break down for you:
Two elementary schools could be closed, 114 elementary employees let go, 32 middle school employees, 39 high school employees, and nine school resource officers. On top of that, all state competition travel would not be allowed for athletics, and all athletics and extracurricular staff would be cut. The list goes on.
“None of these suggestions are good for kids, or good for the district,” Superintendent Hocker said.
Those who voted NO made the argument that the community should not be held responsible for the district’s spending decisions.
“I think it’s really sad that they use a fear tactic for our kids, trying to tell our kids that they’re no longer going to have sports, they’re not going to be able to take care of maintenance... because we don’t pass this levy,” Amber Cehr, a Coeur d’Alene parent said.
The board agreed that something had to be done to save the countless school programs, for the kids and teachers. At the end of the meeting, the board unanimously agreed to put the $25,000,000 levy back on the ballot in May – yet this time the levy would not be permanent, rather a two-year request.
The $5,000,000 levy will be dropped.