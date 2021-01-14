The Coeur d'Alene school district has announced that most of their schools will be back open Friday, with the possible exception of Hayden Meadows Elementary School and Venture High School. Power is still off at those buildings currently, and a decision on whether or not those two schools will be open Friday is expected to be made by 8:00pm tonight.
The school district also says it recognizes that some families have been displaced due to the storm or power outages, and encourages them to make the safest decision for their children in regards to returning to school.
The district says eSchool will be back up and running Friday as well. The eSchool office will be closed due to that building still remaining without power, but eSchool teachers will be connected at other locations.
Other items of note, downed trees on the Fernan STEM Academy playground means that students there will not be able to use the playground until further notice. Grab-and-Go meals will also be served Friday at all three middle schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.