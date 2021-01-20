COEUR d'ALENE, IDAHO -- Coeur d'Alene Schools have planned to move all of their students to in-person learning four days a week, starting Feb. 1.
Previously, K-12 students have already been attending school in-person for four days a week, but now the schools plan to add middle schoolers and high schoolers to that mix.
Up until this point, they were split with in-person learning two days a week and three online.
The Schools have also made the change to no longer require students to quarantine if they are wearing a mask and came into close contact with positive case who was also wearing a mask.
The Schools say that this new guidance is in line with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare guidance, as well as the state board of education.
