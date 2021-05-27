COEUR d'Alene, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene suburb Dalton Gardens will not be shutting down.
A total shutdown was looming over the city for weeks, because of retirements, unfilled positions and in-fighting among the city council.
KHQ talked with Dalton Gardens Mayor Dan Edwards Thursday who said that, the shutdown seemed unavoidable when Deputy Clerk Teresa Janzen put in her two weeks notice. Janzen was the last administrative employee at City Hall, and without her City Hall would have to close, effectively forced Dalton Gardens to shut down.
However, thanks to a Hail Mary from Mayor Edwards, the city council voted 2-1 to confirm his nomination of Janzen to a new, combined, Clerk-Treasurer position.
Securing that combined position helped to avoid the shutdown, although, there was a final vote to this afternoon to make it official.
So, Dalton Gardens will stay open and its mayor remains optimistic.
"There's some things that need to happen in our city. We need to get on ball, get back on track and I think we can. I think we can," Edwards said.
There was one council member who voted against the mayor's nomination. KHQ reached out to councilwoman Carrie Chase for a comment, but she didn't get back to us.