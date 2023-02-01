HAYDEN, Idaho - A woman was arrested on a series of charges following a SWAT standoff on North Reed Road in Hayden Wednesday morning, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.
Shortly before 11 a.m., KCSO located 41-year-old Sara Beebe, of Coeur d'Alene, driving on North Reed. According to KCSO, Beebe had active warrants for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and DUI second offense.
When detectives pulled her over, Beebe showed she was armed and barricaded herself in her vehicle. Residents near the scene on the 9000 block of North Reed were evacuated and several nearby roads were blocked.
Following a lengthy standoff, members of the Kootenai County/Coeur d'Alene Joint Agency SWAT Team arrested Beebe without further incident.
Beebe was booked into the Kootenai County Jail on her warrants as well as unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.