COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho -- A woman from northern Idaho was hit by a stroke of luck after she won two six-figure lottery prizes in two consecutive days.
Orelene Peterson won two different Idaho lottery games winning her $500,000 total. She first won the Scratch Game Comin' in Hot for $300,000 at an Albertsons in Hayden. The very next day, she went to a Fred Meyer in Coeur d'Alene and won the top prize of $200,000 for the Scratch Game Grand Fortune.
“I had bought some tickets already, then had $20 left over, so I thought what the heck, I’ll get a Grand Fortune ticket,” Peterson described her purchase. “When I scanned the ticket, it said I had to contact the Idaho Lottery for my winnings. That had never happened before when I was playing. I checked it and it was a $200,000 winner. I couldn’t believe it.”
“When I scanned it and said I had to claim it at the lottery, I thought maybe it was $1,000. I never imagined it would be $300,000 and that it happened again. The next day!” exclaimed Peterson when she claimed her $500,000 in combined winnings from the Idaho Lottery Offices in Boise on Wednesday.
Peterson says plans to pay off bills, purchase a new truck, and is also contemplating a trip to Las Vegas with her winnings.
Both Fred Meyer and Albertsons received a bonus of $20,000 each from the Idaho Lottery for their part in selling the winning tickets.