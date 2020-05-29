COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO - Shenanigans Sweets & Treats, a candy store and ice cream shop in downtown Coeur d'Alene, is closing for business permanently.
“We have enjoyed being a part of Coeur d’Alene’s downtown community for 9 years and are sad to say this is the outcome from the current economic climate," Shenanigan owners said in a release. "This decision did not come easily."
Shenanigans will be selling all of its inventory at discounted prices along with most of their equipment and displays, expecting a quick liquidation process.
"We only have a couple of weeks to liquidate everything and we are hoping you can help us clean our shelves," the owners said.
Starting Monday, June 1, Shenanigans will have buy-one-get-one offers and 50% discounts off most inventory. Owners say they have until June 15 to clear inventory from the shop.
The shop will continue offering ice cream, beverages and other desserts from the roll-up window during the liquidation sale.
For those interested in the shop's large channel lite sign hanging on the building at Sherman Ave., Shenanigans says each letter is separate and available for purchase. Diane Cina can be contacted for equipment inquiries at 541-480-9391.
“To all of you who have supported us over the years and voted us the Best Chocolate/Candy Store 3 years in a row, thank you for believing in us," the owners said. "From the bottom of our hearts, we will miss you tremendously. Please continue to stay safe and healthy!”
