Coffee flights are in for the summer! Spokane shop has the viral sensation!

SPOKANE, WASH- The state of Washington is the coffee capital of the world, or at least we think it is!
Earlier this week a photo of “Coffee Flights,” went viral on Twitter, not soon after did the photo make its way into the Facebook page “Food Finder Spokane.”
If you’re asking what “Coffee Flight,” is, no problem- it's like a “Beer Flight,” but with different types of iced coffee.
The post on the page has over 279 and 100 comments, meaning people in Spokane are thirsty for the concept.
So we did some digging and found out that Tom Sawyer Country Coffee just outside of Kendall Yards is featuring the product.
The new owner of the coffee shop took over in January and said her creative team pitched the idea back in February.
They run about $12 and showcase four different types of iced coffee.
The crew at Tom Sawyer Country Coffee posted to Facebook “Thank you to everyone who has showed us love over the past 24 hours, we’re super stoked to share the flights with you.”
The item itself is not a new concept to them, but new to us.