SPOKANE, Wash. - According to local drive-through coffee shop owners, there's been an influx in break-ins recently.
On April 13 at approximately 2:50 a.m., Kim Cline, the Owner of Shotzy's Coffee Shop in Spokane Valley, woke up to a notification on her phone a break-in had occurred at her business.
"It's really eerie. I actually got the notification from my camera that someone was in our building. So to wake up in the middle of the morning and rub your eyes and try to figure out what's going on, and you see an individual in your shop, it's frightening, and it's scary. Your heart starts to pound, and you just try to go through the steps," Cline said.
Cline emphasized that this is not something new, and the culprit seems to have established a pattern: smashing the window then snooping around the shop, most often clearing out the register, which in the case of Shotzy's, only had about $20. She added that the break-ins have been happening for weeks with no resolution.
"It's almost like a daily thing. We are waiting to see who's getting hit next. Some of these stands have been hit multiple times, and just the cost of it is getting out of control."
Shane Thompson, the owner of Swell Coffee, had also fallen victim to a similar break-in. However, he stopped the burglar's first effort, but the burglar struck again.
"I was able to stop the first attempt, and then we left for vacation, and they came back and tried to break in last week."
Thompson said he had one message for the culprits, "whoever is doing it, stop. We're tired of changing our windows. It's annoying."
As a result of the break in's and the culprit remaining on the loose, Thompson said that local coffee shop owners in the neighborhood have banded together and started a group chat, alarming each other when another break-in occurs.
We did speak to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, and they are investigating the break-in at Shotzy's. The culprit appears to be in their twenties to thirties thin build, wearing dark pants, a puffer jacket, and gloves. The Sheriff's department had no other leads then and could not comment on if the break-ins were related.
If you have any information, please call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.