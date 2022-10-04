SPOKANE, Wash. - Today there will be a Coffee with a Cop event hosted at Christ Kitchen on Monroe Street for an opportunity to grab a cup of coffee and talk with a Spokane Police officer.
The coffee with a cop event will take place at Christ Kitchen from 9 to 11 a.m. today.
Oct. 5 there is another opportunity at Hot Shots Cafe in Lewiston, ID from 9 to 10 a.m. At this event you will be able to chat with Lewiston Police and Idaho State Police alike.
This is an outreach event that takes place throughout the year. It is an informal event where residents, business owners and neighbors can ask questions and share concerns about their neighborhood.