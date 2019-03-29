Colbert woman finds heartbreaking note tied to balloon on her property

SPOKANE, Wash. - We all get messages in different ways, not always knowing where they come from or what they mean. Now a Colbert woman is hoping to solve the mystery of a heartbreaking message she found attacked to a balloon.
Earlier this week, Judy Meehan had just gotten home when she noticed a Mylar balloon lying in a field on her farm.
She didn't think anything of it until she got closer and noticed something tied to it.
"I don't know where the balloon came from, I mean it could have come from anywhere," Meehan said.
Attached to the balloon was a note addressed to "Amelia, my beloved little girl."
"I was very sad. I thought it was very loving, the note itself was very loving, but it was extremely very sad because it's about a dad that's trying to reach his daughter," she said.
Touched by what she read, Meehan said she hoped to find the family so she could return the note.
"I don't know if there's a chance of it but at least if someone can relate to this and how it relates to their own family and can make it a positive situation, I would be very happy," she said.
As for why it landed on her farm, Meehan said, "I always think there's a reason for everything, it's just that sometimes we just don't understand what the reason is."
After posting a portion of the story on Facebook, the father who wrote the letter reached out to KHQ. He said his daughter passed away and he released the balloon from Beacon Hill as a way to honor her memory.