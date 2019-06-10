SPOKANE, Wash.- KHQ has confirmed Colby Vodder has been found guilty of first degree murder of Bret Snow.
It happened back in 2015, and Snow's body has never been found.
Vodder's second trial for the murder began last week after the first trial ended when the jury failed to reach a verdict.
Since the murder, four other people had been charged with murdering Snow.
Cheryl Sutton was previously found guilty and sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison.
Two other people will go on trial later this year.