LEAVENWORTH, Wash. – The three hikers killed in an avalanche near Colchuck Peak have been identified, but due to continued avalanche hazard, their bodies remain at the scene.
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) identified the victims as 54-year-old Seong Cho, 60-year-old Jeannie Lee and 66-year-old Yun Park.
Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said no rescuers were sent to the avalanche scene on Wednesday. Two experts with the Northwest Avalanche Center did visit the area to assess the avalanche hazard.
On Feb. 19, a group of six climbers attempted to climb the peak, while one climber remained at their base camp. CCSO said the lead climber triggered the avalanche while climbing the mountain's northeast couloir, sweeping four of the climbers away. Three died, and one sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The three surviving climbers hiked back to base camp and sent the climber who remained at the base camp to tell the sheriff's office about the emergency on Feb. 20.
CCSO organized a search and rescue effort, include a total of 22 responders. When they reached the base camp at about 1:30 p.m., they determined the avalanche conditions were too hazardous to continue.