Moderate snow is expected to continue for the Idaho panhandle and Montana to start the weekend, with winter storm warnings that will be in place through Saturday afternoon. Please be prepared for winter travel through the weekend.  

 
Blustery northeast winds, gusting 25-45 mph will usher in an arctic air mass Saturday causing temperatures drop like a rock!  Overnight lows Saturday and Sunday night will be in the single digits with highs in the teens to start the week.
 
We will see a gradual warm up by mid-week. But remain below average in the mid to upper 20's through next Friday.

