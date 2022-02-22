Bitter cold, with dangerous wind chills expected through mid-week. Take special care with pets, check on your neighbors, cover exposed skin and take precautions to make sure that your pipes don't freeze.
Strong northeasterly winds will continue to drive cold Arctic air into the Inland northwest. Start time temperatures will be at their coldest, once again dropping into the single digits again Wednesday morning, with wind chill temperatures that will drop between zero to 25 below zero. Daytime highs will hover in the low to mid 20's through Thursday, before slowly heading back up into the upper 30's and 40's with high pressure building back in for the weekend.