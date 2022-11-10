SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department have solved a cold case murder from 40 years ago in Spokane.
Police in California have arrested 62-year-old Tracy Pruitt on Fugitive charges stemming from a first degree murder warrant that was issued on Oct. 14.
On May. 25, 1982, a 58-year-old Spokane man was found murdered in his home on the South Hill. He was found with stab wounds, a broken skull and electrical wire around his neck.
Spokane Police investigated the murder but never made any arrests until now.
Pruitt remains in custody in California awaiting extradition to Spokane. The extradition process may take several months to determine if and when the state of California will give custody of Pruitt to Washington.