OLYMPIA, Wash. — By a unanimous vote, the Washington State Senate passed House Bill 1177 which creates a special Cold Case Investigative Unit dedicated to solving cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women and people.
“The rate of missing and murdered Indigenous women in the country is a public safety crisis,” said Washington State Senate Representative, Debra Lekanoff. “We can and we must do better to advocate for the safety of Indigenous people in Washington.”
In 2022, Senator Lekanoff sponsored legislation to develop a task force and alert system identifying and locating missing Indigenous women and people. In January, she introduced House Bill 1177 later passing unanimously in the House and the Senate.
Washington State has the second-highest number of missing Indigenous people in the United States, according to research conducted by the Urban Indian Health Institute in Seattle.
“This bill is about valuing the lives of Indigenous women. It’s about making sure their lives matter. It’s about making sure my life matters,” said Lekanoff.