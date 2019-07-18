YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- WSDOT has reopened SR 24 from SR 241 at Silver Dollar to the Hanford gate & SR 24 is from the Hanford Gate, north to Vernita beginning at 6:30 p.m.
SR 240 at the Hanford Gate to the SR 225 to W. Richland remains closed.
Cold Creek Fire has burned about 8,000 acres near the Yakima County line.
There is 0% containment at this time, and an aircraft is assisting in putting out the fire. Resources from the US Forest Service are assisting with controlling the fire.
Previous Coverage:
The Cold Creek Fire as closed SR24 from SR241 at Silver Dollar to Hanford Gate, and SR 240 from Hanford Gate to SR 225 to West Richland.
A fire has SR 24 closed from SR 241 at Silver Dollar to the Hanford gate. SR 240 is closed at the Hanford Gate to the SR 225 to West Richland. SR 24 is closed from the Hanford Gate, north to Vernita. pic.twitter.com/Ndm6yQWmKJ— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 18, 2019
According to the Washington State Department of National Resources, the Cold Creek Fire is burning in Benton County near the Yakima County line.
Right now it is around 1,000 acres.
This story will be updated once more information becomes available.