It's another day full of sunny skies and daytime highs headed into the above average category. We will look to top things out around the mid 80's here in Spokane, before dropping into the upper 50's tonight. We are looking at dry conditions today.
Those dry conditions combined with a breezy is creating for an elevated fire risk as we head into Friday and Saturday for Central Washington. These conditions would make for the perfect storm for existing fires to spread rapidly. So far no watches or warnings have been released from the National Weather Service, but we will continue to keep a close eye on this.
Tomorrow we do have the potential to hit 90°, but a cold front will push in late tomorrow night. That will drop our temperatures back down into the 70's for Saturday. Even cooler weather and more active weather is expected as we move into Sunday and the start of next week.
