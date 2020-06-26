Today could be our first 90° day here in Spokane, for those loving the heat it isn't going to last. We have a big drop in temperatures heading our way with a cold front pushing through tonight. By tomorrow across the Inland Northwest daytime highs are expected to push down 10-18°. That cold front will put us into the upper 70's tomorrow.
Sunshine is expected today so please don't forget the sunscreen and make sure you're staying hydrated. We will look for breezy conditions ahead of the arrival of that frontal system. Gusts around 20-25mph will not be uncommon. We will expect conditions to remain gusty through the duration of the day Saturday.
The National Weather Service has issued Fire Weather Watches to the south of us. This will be in place this afternoon through Saturday evening. Dry conditions, combined with gusty winds, and the humidity levels are making for the perfect storm for existing fires to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
