Increasing cloud coverage is expected ahead of our front arriving during the overnight hours. This system is bringing more snow to the mountain passes. For the Cascades the National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories that won't expire until 5PM tomorrow. Stevens Pass could see 6-10", Snoqualmie is expecting 6-8" and Lookout Pass should get 2-4".
We will have the chance to see some snow too, but little to no accumulation is expected. Areas like Pullman, Kellogg and St. Maries could receive about a half an inch. With temperatures rising the transition to spotty rain showers is expected for the afternoon.
The other part of this system will be the winds. Gusts about 25-30mph are anticipated for Spokane. Meanwhile, the Basin could see gusts 30-40mph with localized gusts at 45mph. Blowing dust will be possible. Keep in mind lakes will be choppy and conditions for burning tomorrow are not ideal.