Leslie Lowe

Leslie Lowe is the Chief Meteorologist for the KHQ Weather Authority.

A quick hitting cold front moves through tonight, bringing rain and gusty winds to the Inland Northwest. Showers taper off by Friday morning, with lingering fog for the northern valleys. Gradual clearing is expected Friday afternoon, setting things up for a BEAUTIFUL Fall weekend ahead with daytime highs that will climb back into the upper 60's and low 70's through the start of this next week.   

