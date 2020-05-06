A strong cold front has brought quite a mess of a day to the Inland Northwest. We are continuing to watch for showers this afternoon with models indicating raindrops out of our way as we head into this evening. For the afternoon hours there will be a chance to see some thunderstorm activity. When you hear thunder you want to seek shelter. Heavy downpours and small hail will be possible.
The National Weather Service has also issued a Wind Advisory in place until 7PM tonight. Sustained winds 20-30mph are expect through the day with gusts as high as 50mph. Any loose objects outside could be blown away. Isolated power outages and tree limb damage will be possible. Of course, both hands need to be on the wheel today especially for our high profile vehicle drivers. Winds will die down overnight.
If you are headed outside today you will certainly notice a big drop in temperatures from yesterday. Daytime highs will only top out in the low 50's. We are kicking off a warming trend though, by tomorrow we are back in the 60's with 70's in our sight!
