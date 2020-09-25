OMAK, Wash. - After creating clouds of smoke as it scorched the land, the Cold Springs Fire has now created a different kind of cloud in its wake -- dust.
Okanogan County Emergency Management shared a video of the dust rolling off of the Cold Springs Fire burn area on Friday, Sept. 25. The loss of vegetation combined with strong winds created the perfect conditions for the dust cloud to rise.
As of 2:15 p.m., the Omak airport was reporting the wind to be coming from 140 degrees southeast with gusts of up to 29 mph.
