We are watching for some overnight snow showers to tapper off this morning mostly after the 7:00 hour. Right now, plows are out treating the roads, but in many areas you will find slick conditions. Please make sure you are leaving the crews room to work and are keeping your headlights on even as we head into the daylight hours so that it is easier for them to see you!
For the second half of the day we will look for drier conditions and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are looking to extend into the upper 20's, but will be dropping as we head through the day. You will want the extra blanket on your bed tonight as we head into the low teens. Overnight, we will watch for a band of snow to possibly stretch into the Spokane area. However, we won't look for much in terms of accumulation.
Tuesday you are going to want to bundle up and turn your seat heaters on before you hit the road. We are looking at the coldest day of the week with temperatures well below average for this time of the year. In Spokane, we are looking to crawl into the upper teens for the high. Keep in mind, with a light wind in place it will feel even colder on your skin than numbers reflect. Our overnight low could be as low as the single digits! Please make sure your pets are taken care of and not left outside for extended periods of time.
