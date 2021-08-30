COLFAX, Wash. - The brush fire linked to the death of Colfax Fire Chief Jim Krouse was liked human-caused.
On Saturday Colfax Fire Department legend Jim Krouse suffered an apparent heart attack while responding to a brush fire. He collapsed while pulling out a hose.
According to the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, the fire was likely started by a person who had been squatting on Green Hollow Road.
Investigators located a campsite and several freshly discarded cigarette butts.
A short time after crews extinguished the fire, deputies contacted a person walking along the road who admitted to camping in that area. The man experiencing homelessness told investigators he was camping while waiting for a Monday morning bus to Oregon.
The individual was later arrested and booked into the Whitman County Jail on charges of Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree. He has since posted bond on those charges.