COLFAX, Wash. - A city-wide yard sale will happen on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Colfax!
The Colfax Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event, and a map of all participating sales will be available for residents both online and from the Chamber table at 104 S. Main St. at the Center between 8-10 a.m.
Each sale has its own hours, which are listed on its map entry.
See the online map HERE!
Questions can be emailed to colfaxchamber@gmail.com.
This is a great opportunity to get out there and support the community, and maybe snag some great finds! Happy sales!